Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,807 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of MGIC Investment worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

