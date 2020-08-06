Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AFLAC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

