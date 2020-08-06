Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $54.99 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

