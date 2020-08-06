Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $173.43 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.