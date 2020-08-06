Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,454 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of Bruker worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 716,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $25,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 80.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $14,430,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 75.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 285,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

