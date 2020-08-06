Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

