Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.