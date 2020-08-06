Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 204.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,185 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of Xerox worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

