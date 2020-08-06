Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,108,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,917,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ETFC stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

