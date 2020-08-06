Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.