Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

