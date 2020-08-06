Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,821 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

