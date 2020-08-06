Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,729 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

