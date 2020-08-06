Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $2,367,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,980.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,725,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,238 shares of company stock valued at $174,536,223. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $272.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,572.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

