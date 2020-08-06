Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 12,053 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Avnet worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,184.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

