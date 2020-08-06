Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 254,366 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618,976 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $371,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

