Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 50,127 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 300.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

