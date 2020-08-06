Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 134,042 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

