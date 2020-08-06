Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

CRUS stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

