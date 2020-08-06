Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.