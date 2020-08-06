Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 90,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

