Mackay Shields LLC Sells 100,024 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,024 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Centene by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

