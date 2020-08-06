Mackay Shields LLC Sells 105,150 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,150 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,640.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,894 shares of company stock worth $18,880,456. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

