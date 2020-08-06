Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,739 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 441,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 321,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 106,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

