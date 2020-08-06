Mackay Shields LLC Sells 143,007 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143,007 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

