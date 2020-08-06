Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $50.75 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

