Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $202.96 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.34. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

