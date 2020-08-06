Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NVR by 35.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NVR by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,826.89 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,440.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,326.91.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

