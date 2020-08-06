Mackay Shields LLC Sells 39,242 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,242 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

