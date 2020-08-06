Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.