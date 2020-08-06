Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,035 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.