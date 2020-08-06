Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,054 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

