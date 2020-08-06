Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,903 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,903 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,873,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

WY stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

