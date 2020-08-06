Mackay Shields LLC Sells 88,883 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,883 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,856 shares of company stock worth $12,858,036 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.