Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,837 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in American International Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $30.18 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.