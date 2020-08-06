Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

