Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. 140,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,614. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

