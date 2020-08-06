Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Employers (NASDAQ:EIG) Financial Review

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Employers has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Employers and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.24%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.30% 7.12% 2.02% Maiden -17.29% 27.18% 0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Employers and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $784.80 million 1.24 $157.10 million $3.20 10.40 Maiden $576.14 million 0.24 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

Employers beats Maiden on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

