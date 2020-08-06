Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares traded down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.03, 632,961 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 464,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $362.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

