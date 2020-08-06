Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.68, approximately 31,484,504 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 33,956,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

