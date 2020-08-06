Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MCHX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,752. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth $309,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

