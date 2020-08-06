Mark Evan Jones Sells 32,953 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $3,485,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09.

On Friday, June 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 25,925 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,753,307.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,120 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,069,884.40.

On Friday, June 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $5,222,499.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 49,481 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,229,130.06.

On Friday, May 29th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $138,198.06.

On Monday, June 1st, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $150,125.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Evan Jones sold 4,076 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $245,823.56.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 3,125 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $187,937.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,878,720.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 129,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,954. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

