Massnet Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 79,561,026 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.

Buying and Selling Massnet

Massnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.