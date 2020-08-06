Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $113.88 and last traded at $113.97, approximately 4,488,394 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,825,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,454,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,762 shares of company stock worth $56,529,261. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

