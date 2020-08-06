Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAXR. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE MAXR opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

