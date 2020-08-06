Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

NYSE:MEC opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $743,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 129,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.