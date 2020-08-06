MCO (MCO) One Day Volume Hits $17.01 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One MCO token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00045167 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and DDEX. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $17.01 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, BigONE, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Bithumb, ABCC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, DDEX, Liqui, Coinnest, Cashierest, YoBit, EXX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.