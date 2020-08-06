Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 2.8%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.49, approximately 29,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 120,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 20.80. The company has a market cap of $256.98 million and a P/E ratio of -21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.28.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.