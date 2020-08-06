Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 10%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.20 and last traded at $164.44, approximately 693,846 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 295,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Medifast alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.