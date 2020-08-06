MEET.ONE Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $44,331.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.36 or 0.01980693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00196410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00109882 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

